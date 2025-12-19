3 Idiots sequel to be titled 4 Idiots, makers in search for a fourth lead to accompany Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi: Report

News was out recently about the sequel to Aamir Khan’s 2009 blockbuster 3 Idiots being in the making, and the makers planning to expand the popular franchise with an additional key character. While original cast members Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, and Kareena Kapoor Khan are expected to reprise their roles, the fourth lead has not yet been finalised.

The latest development regarding the film says that the sequel to 3 Idiots is titled 4 Idiots, as reported by Pinkvilla.

According to a source cited by the publication, the script is being developed under this working title, although it may change at a later stage. “The makers are looking to bring in a superstar to expand the iconic franchise beyond its original trio. They are actively searching for a fourth ‘idiot’, who could be a major star,” the source said.

The insider further revealed that the writing process is underway and that the team is focused on taking the story forward while making the sequel bigger in scale. The narrative will continue from where the first film left off but will also introduce new elements to justify the addition of a fourth central character.

About 3 Idiots

Released in December 2009, 3 Idiots was directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starred Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani, and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. The film received widespread critical acclaim and went on to become an all-time blockbuster.

The story revolved around the friendship and college journey of three young men, highlighting themes of ambition, pressure, and self-discovery. Aamir Khan’s portrayal of Rancho struck a strong chord with audiences, especially the youth, helping 3 Idiots achieve both massive commercial success and long-term cultural impact.

With the sequel now in development, anticipation remains high around how 4 Idiots will build on the legacy of the original while introducing a fresh dynamic to its much-loved universe.

