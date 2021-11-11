So far so chup. Outraged father Shah Rukh Khan has so far kept completely quiet on the subject of Aryan Khan’s confinement.

And so it shall remain. Sources close to SRK say there is no likelihood of Shah Rukh giving any press interviews on any medium about the topic.

“Shah Rukh has received several lucrative offers to talk on what happened to his son. Some of these offers have come from the international media and they are willing to pay a small fortune for an exclusive on the topic. But this time, Shah Rukh has nothing to say. Or rather, he won’t say anything although he has plenty to say.”

Apparently close friends have advised him to speak up.

“But Shah Rukh has his own plan about how to get justice for wrongs done to his son. And it is far more complex than just giving press interviews on the subject,” a friend of Shah Rukh’s informs me.

