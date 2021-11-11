Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 15.11.2021 | 8:13 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Aryan Khan Shah Rukh Khan Sooryavanshi 83 Bellbottom Maidaan
follow us on

Shah Rukh Khan offered a fortune by international media to talk about Aryan’s detention, declines the offer

Bollywood News
By - Subhash K. Jha

So far so chup. Outraged father Shah Rukh Khan has so far kept completely quiet on the subject of Aryan Khan’s confinement.

Shah Rukh Khan offered a fortune by international media to talk about Aryan's detention, declines the offer

And so it shall remain. Sources close to SRK say there is no likelihood of Shah Rukh giving any press interviews on any medium about the topic.

“Shah Rukh has received several lucrative offers to talk on what happened to his son. Some of these offers have come from the international media and they are willing to pay a small fortune for an exclusive on the topic. But this time, Shah Rukh has nothing to say. Or rather, he won’t say anything although he has plenty to say.”

Apparently close friends have advised him to speak up.

“But Shah Rukh has his own plan about how to get justice for wrongs done to his son. And it is far more complex than just giving press interviews on the subject,” a friend of Shah Rukh’s informs me.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan to resume shooting Atlee's film later this month?

Tags : , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sooryavanshi Box Office: Akshay Kumar…

Prithviraj is the third Akshay Kumar film…

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar starrer…

Aditya Chopra to invest Rs. 500 crore for…

Shah Rukh Khan's production Bob Biswas…

SCOOP: Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification