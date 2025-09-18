Shah Rukh Khan cameo steals the show in The Ba***ds Of Bollywood; has an Om Shanti Om connection; no appearance of SRK-Salman-Aamir together in the show

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood may have a star-studded ensemble, but two cameos are expected to be hailed as the show-stealers — Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh. Both actors bring their signature charisma to the screen, creating moments that will be called the highlights of the entire series.

Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo, in particular, is sure to become the talking point. His scene is designed as a heartfelt nod to his own iconic film Om Shanti Om (2007), complete with subtle visual cues and a dialogue. The sequence blends nostalgia with fresh energy, giving SRK fans a goosebump-inducing moment that’s bound to be replayed endlessly on social media.

Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, delivers a quirky and infectious turn, bringing his trademark eccentricity to the narrative. His energy lights up the screen and perfectly complements the series’ irreverent tone. Viewers are expected to praise the makers for crafting his appearance as a true crowd-pleaser, rather than a blink-and-miss gimmick.

Interestingly, while The Ba***ds Of Bollywood has secured cameos from several A-listers, it does not feature Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan sharing screen space together — a moment fans had speculated about for months. Nevertheless, the individual cameos are strong enough to stand on their own merit.

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood stars Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Sahher Bambba, Anya Singh, Raghav Juyal, Mona Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Manish Chaudhari, Rajat Bedi, Gautami Kapoor, etc. In crucial roles. It is directed by Aryan Khan.

