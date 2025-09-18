comscore
Last Updated 18.09.2025 | 6:43 PM IST

REVEALED: FULL list of cameos in The Ba***ds Of Bollywood; no special appearance of Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan; Tamannaah Bhatia's song fails to make to the final cut

REVEALED: FULL list of cameos in The Ba***ds Of Bollywood; no special appearance of Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan; Tamannaah Bhatia’s song fails to make to the final cut

By Fenil Seta -

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood is making waves not just for its edgy storytelling but also for its dazzling line-up of celebrity cameos. The makers have pulled off an impressive casting coup, packing the show with some of the biggest names in the industry — Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Disha Patani, Orry, Shanaya Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Sara Ali Khan, Aamir Khan, S S Rajamouli, Badshah, Ranbir Kapoor, and none other than Shah Rukh Khan. These appearances, though brief, add a layer of excitement and keep audiences on the lookout for who might show up next.

Interestingly, one of the most speculated cameos — featuring Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan, and AbRam Khan — did not make it to the final cut, quashing fan theories that had been circulating for weeks. Adding to the surprises, Tamannaah Bhatia’s much-loved dance song, expected to be a highlight, is notably missing from the show.

The principal cast remains the backbone of the series, led by Lakshya and Bobby Deol in power-packed roles. They are ably supported by Sahher Bambba, Anya Singh, Raghav Juyal, Mona Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Manish Chaudhari, Rajat Bedi, and Gautami Kapoor, among others.

With such a stellar mix of cameos, the series feels like a celebration of Bollywood itself, blurring the lines between fiction and reality while giving audiences a star-spotting thrill at every turn. The absence of a few anticipated appearances only heightens curiosity for future seasons or spin-offs.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: The Ba***ds of Bollywood cast share emotional moments after meeting Shah Rukh Khan

