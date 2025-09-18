One of the most awaited films of the year, Jolly LLB 3, is all set to release tomorrow, Friday, September 19. There are several reasons why this film has created a buzz - the casting of Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi together, the presence of Saurabh Shukla, entertaining promos and popularity of the franchise. And now, one more reason has got added. The trailer of Avatar: Fire And Ash has been attached to the courtroom drama.

EXCLUSIVE: Moviegoers to experience Avatar: Fire And Ash’s trailer for the FIRST time in cinemas in India with Jolly LLB 3

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Jolly LLB 3 is backed by Star Studio18 and the same studio family is also associated with Avatar: Fire And Ash. The trailer has dropped digitally and moviegoers in many countries of the world have watched it on the big screen. But the audience in India hasn't got a chance to do so."

The source continued, "A decision was taken to attach the trailer with Jolly LLB 3. It is a highly anticipated film and hence, a large number of moviegoers are going to venture to cinemas. This would be an apt time to showcase the trailer of the Hollywood biggie in all its glory on the big screen."

Meanwhile, the second part of the series, Avatar: The Way Of Water will be re-released in 3D only, that too for a week in cinemas in India, on October 2. Its performance at the ticket window will be keenly watched as it’ll give an idea about the buzz for the third part. The first part, Avatar (2009), was re-released in September 2022, three months before the release of the second installment. The re-release got a great reception and it confirmed the sequel would cause a storm at the box office. As expected, Avatar: The Way Of Water opened with a bang and went on to become the highest Hollywood grosser in India, collecting Rs. 378.22 crores. The record hasn’t been beaten by any other film to this date.

With the excitement being tremendous, it remains to be seen how Avatar: Fire And Ash excels at the ticket window. It releases during the beneficial pre-Christmas period, just like its predecessors. The competition is limited this time and these two factors are sure to prove to be an advantage.

