Abundantia Entertainment has announced Angre, a theatrical feature film chronicling the life of Sarkhel Kanhojiraje Angre, the Grand Admiral of the Maratha Navy who protected India’s western seas against the British and Portuguese for over four decades. The film will be directed by National Award winning filmmaker Rajesh Mapuskar in his second collaboration with Abundantia, following Chiranjeevi Hanuman – The Eternal. Abundantia is producing Angre in association with Mapuskar’s Magij Pictures.

Abundantia Entertainment announces Angre, Rajesh Mapuskar to direct film on Maratha navy admiral Kanhojiraje Angre

Sarkhel Kanhojiraje Angre commanded a fleet from his headquarters at ‘Kolaba,’ defending the Konkan coast and asserting Maratha sovereignty over the Indian Ocean, carrying forward the maritime vision set in motion by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He remained undefeated through his career and a committed follower of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s legacy.

Vikram Malhotra, Founder and CEO of Abundantia Entertainment, said, “Today is one of the proudest and most exciting days at Abundantia. Sarkhel Kanhojiraje Angre’s story is one that the world deserves to see, especially the younger generation that is unaware of the immense contribution of this legend to our great history. Telling this story with the immensely talented Rajesh Mapuskar, in our second collaboration together, makes it even more special. Rajesh’s craft, his natural instinct for storytelling on the largest stages, coupled with his deep understanding of the Maratha history and culture, make him the perfect filmmaker for a story of this magnitude. Today, we take the first step in this journey together.”

Director Rajesh Mapuskar said, “I was born and raised on the Konkan coast, the shores Sarkhel Kanhojiraje once ruled. This is an epic from the land I belong to. The story of Sarkhel Kanhojiraje Angre is one I have wanted to tell for years, one that deserves to be seen on the largest possible screen and felt by every Indian who watches it. Bringing this story to life with Vikram and Abundantia Entertainment, in our second collaboration, is an absolute delight. Abundantia’s belief in bold, uncompromising storytelling is exactly what a film of this scale needs. I could not have asked for a better home for it. Today, we begin the writing of the film, and I look forward to an exciting journey together.”

Abundantia Entertainment’s releases so far in 2026 include Daldal, Subedaar and Maa Behen. Titles slated for release later this year include Chiranjeevi Hanuman – The Eternal, in partnership with Star Studios and Collective’s Historyverse, the Netflix series Family Business, and the Prime Video series Sundar Poonam.

More Pages: Angre Box Office Collection

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