Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is set to return as the host of the Filmfare Awards for the first time since 2008. The 70th edition of the prestigious awards ceremony will take place on October 11, 2025, at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Khan will co-host the event alongside actor Maniesh Paul and filmmaker Karan Johar.

Filmfare made the announcement on their official Instagram handle, describing Khan as, “The Superstar, The Icon, The Enigma.” The post read, “Hold your hearts, because the one and only #ShahRukhKhan is making his way to co-host the most awaited #70thHyundaiFilmfareAwards2025withGujaratTourism, happening on October 11 at Eka Arena, Ahmedabad.”

Khan has previously hosted the Filmfare Awards on multiple occasions, including memorable stints with fellow actor Saif Ali Khan in 2003 and 2004. He returned as co-host with Karan Johar in 2007. The 53rd Filmfare Awards in 2008 were the last time Shah Rukh was the host, when he shared the stage with Saif, Karan, and Vidya Balan. Known for his wit and charm, Khan's hosting has been a highlight of the ceremony over the years.

The 2025 Filmfare Awards will be held in Gujarat for the first time, following a memorandum of understanding signed between the Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Limited (TCGL) and Worldwide Media Private Limited in Gandhinagar. The event is expected to bring significant attention to the state's growing prominence in the film industry.

As the date approaches, anticipation is building for a night of glamour, laughter, and celebration of Indian cinema's finest talents. With Shah Rukh Khan back at the helm, the 70th Filmfare Awards promise to be a memorable occasion for fans and industry professionals alike.

