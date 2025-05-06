Shah Rukh Khan becomes first Indian male actor to walk the MET Gala red carpet; introduces himself to foreign media

In a moment that electrified fans across the globe, Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan made a historic debut at the MET Gala, becoming the first Indian male actor to grace the iconic red carpet. The 2025 MET Gala, themed “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” with the dress code “Tailored for You,” saw SRK make a striking entrance in an outfit designed by renowned Indian couturier Sabyasachi.

As the superstar walked the red carpet, a moment that instantly went viral unfolded when a journalist asked him to introduce himself. With characteristic charm and wit, Khan replied, “Hi, I’m Shah Rukh,” prompting a wave of loud cheers from adoring fans in the background. The simplicity of his response, coupled with his legendary presence, captured the hearts of onlookers and fans worldwide.

SRK’s ensemble was a powerful blend of craftsmanship and ‘regality’. As described by his designer, Sabyasachi, the actor wore a “floor-length elongated coat in Tasmanian superfine wool with monogrammed, Japanese horn buttons.” The look was elevated by a remarkable accessory — “The Bengal Tiger Head Cane crafted in 18k gold with tourmalines, sapphires, old mine cut and brilliant cut diamonds.” The ensemble paid homage to both Indian artistry and the global theme of sartorial excellence.

In a separate video that surfaced from the event, Shah Rukh Khan briefly interacted with the host of the MET Gala. Reflecting on his groundbreaking appearance, he said, “I don’t know about history, but I’m nervous, I’m excited, and Sabyasachi here…” before gesturing toward the designer and adding, “He convinced me to come.” His modesty and humor once again shone through as he added, “I’m absolutely alright,” a testament to his trust in the designer and his own comfort in the grand spotlight.



Fans and fashion critics alike have shared mixed responses to the look wherein while some believe its bold elegance with good cultural representation, some others have accused Sabyasachi as keeping it too simple. Either way, social media platforms continue to celebrate the actor not only for his style but also for being a cultural ambassador on a global platform like the MET Gala.

Shah Rukh Khan’s appearance marked more than just a fashion moment — it was a significant cultural milestone. With his signature humility and grace, SRK not only made history but also showcased the growing influence of Indian talent on the world stage.

