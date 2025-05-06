The actress is the first Indian woman to attend the MET Gala while pregnant, combining fashion with a deeply personal statement.

Kiara Advani made a significant impression at her first-ever Met Gala appearance in 2025, stepping onto fashion’s most-watched red carpet while proudly expecting her first child. The event, themed “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” saw the actress represent Indian couture in a look that was both stylistically bold and emotionally resonant.

Kiara Advani makes empowered MET Gala debut in Gaurav Gupta couture; pays symbolic tribute to motherhood

Marking a historic moment, Kiara became the first Indian actress to attend the Met Gala with a visible baby bump. Her custom creation by designer Gaurav Gupta was rooted in symbolism and storytelling. Titled Bravehearts, the ensemble celebrated not only Indian craftsmanship but also the personal transformation Kiara is currently undergoing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)



Her look featured a sculptural antique gold breastplate detailed with ghungroos and crystals. At the center of the design were two connected forms—Mother Heart and Baby Heart—linked by a chain symbolizing the umbilical bond. The visual narrative of the gown extended into a dramatic double-panelled cape, a tribute to the late fashion editor André Leon Talley, known for his towering silhouettes and influence on fashion history.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)



Speaking about her debut, Kiara said, “Making my Met Gala debut at this point in my life, as both an artist and mother-to-be feels incredibly special. When my stylist, Anaita, approached Gaurav to design my look, he created 'Bravehearts', a vision that honours the transformative phase I’m stepping into connecting it beautifully to this year's dress code ‘Tailored for You.’ Inspired by the legacy of André Leon Talley, we reflected on what it means to show up with intention, individuality, and strength. This is a silent tribute to that — it’s a reminder that everything we do paves the way for the next generation.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama)



The ensemble stood out not just for its craftsmanship but also for its layered message—intertwining themes of motherhood, heritage, and individuality. The gold tones, traditional Indian embellishments, and sculpted forms brought together fashion and cultural identity in a striking way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama)



Already a recognized figure in Indian cinema, Kiara used the global platform to make a statement that extended beyond style. Her debut added a unique voice to the Met Gala narrative, signaling a shift toward more intentional, story-driven red carpet appearances.

Kiara Advani’s appearance may be remembered not just as a fashion moment, but as a reflection of personal and cultural evolution on an international stage.

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra shares glimpses from NYC ahead of MET Gala debut of Kiara Advani

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.