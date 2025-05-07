After traveling across major film festivals in Australia, North America, Canada, and India, Hari Ka Om, the emotional father-son drama starring Anshuman Jha, Soni Razdan, and Raghubir Yadav, is now set for its European premiere. The film has been selected as the centrepiece gala screening at the UK Asian Film Festival 2025. The screening will take place on May 7 at London’s iconic Regent Street Cinema.

Directed by Harish Vyas, known for Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain and Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, the film marks his third collaboration with Anshuman Jha. The cast also includes Ayesha Kapur, and the film explores the emotional complexities within Indian families, focusing on generational divides and the consequences of emotional miscommunication.

Speaking about the film, Anshuman Jha shared, “HARI KA OM is the father-son film we need today, small town India set, deals with issues which occur in nearly every home. It dwells on the fact that without emotional regulation – mistakes can be made by the young & the old. It’s a quintessential generational divide film and I look forward to being in the UK for the screening & the Q/A.”

Jha’s performance in Hari Ka Om follows his well-received roles in Hum Bhi Akele (2021), where he played a homosexual man, and the 2023 vigilante drama Lakadbaggha. In this film, he takes on the character of a middle-class boy from Bhopal, adding yet another contrasting role to his filmography.

Director Harish Vyas spoke about his lead actor and their long-standing collaboration: “Anshuman is a very simple person but also has a razor-sharp film brain. In addition to being a fabulous actor of this generation, he understands all aspects of cinema like very few people I have met. Their chemistry (Raghubir Yadav & Anshuman) is a delight in this film. We are thrilled to be premiering in the UK at such a prestigious platform.”

Adding to his slate this year, Anshuman Jha’s directorial debut Lord Curzon Ki Haveli is also scheduled to release in the coming months. Hari Ka Om is expected to release globally in July 2025.

