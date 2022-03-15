comscore

Shah Rukh Khan announces his OTT project SRK+; Salman Khan, Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar and others react

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

A couple of months back, Shah Rukh Khan had featured in a campaign by Disney+Hotstar where he was seen considering debuting in the OTT world. In the ad, he was seen discussing different ideas with his manager for his OTT debut. Now, months after the viral ad, Shah Rukh Khan has announced his OTT project SRK+. On Tuesday morning, SRK took to his social media handle to announce SRK+.

Shah Rukh Khan shared a poster featuring himself with SRK+ logo. "Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein," SRK wrote.


Reacting to the announcement, Salman Khan wrote,"Aaj ki party teri taraf se @iamsrk. Congrats on your new OTT app, SRK+".

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, too, reacted to the post and announced that he will be collaborating with Khan. "Dream come true! Collaborating with @iamsrk on his new OTT app, SRK+," he wrote.


Soon after the announcement, it was speculated that Shah Rukh Khan is launching his own OTT channel. However, that is not the case. According to sources, SRK+ is an extension to his collaboration with Disney+Hotstar and further details will be revealed soon. The superstar will be making his digital debut with Disney+Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan is expected to wrap up shoots of Pathaan, Rajkumar Hirani’s next and Atlee’s next in 2022

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

