Veteran actor Shabana Azmi says she is in isolation for five days after contracting H1N1 but continues to support the ongoing student movement.

Shabana Azmi diagnosed with swine flu after Jantar Mantar protest, misses Mumbai demonstration; says she stands in solidarity with students

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi has revealed that she has been diagnosed with H1N1 (swine flu), forcing her to miss the student protest held at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Friday. The actor shared the health update on social media, saying she has been advised to remain in isolation for the next five days.

Shabana Azmi diagnosed with swine flu after Jantar Mantar protest, misses Mumbai demonstration; says she stands in solidarity with students

Azmi has been one of the most prominent public figures supporting the student-led protests over the alleged NEET paper leak. Over the past three days, she actively participated in demonstrations at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where she marched alongside students, joined the "Chalo Sansad" rally and extended support to those on hunger strike.

Shabana Azmi shares health update

Informing her followers about her absence from the Mumbai protest, Azmi wrote that she had planned to join demonstrators but was unable to do so after being diagnosed with H1N1. She wrote, “"My dear Mumbaikars, I was meant to join your protest yesterday, but I've come down with H1N1 and need to remain in isolation for the next five days."

Despite her illness, the actor said she remains closely connected with the movement and continues to receive updates from those participating on the ground.

Actor praises students' courage

Azmi also lauded the determination shown by young protesters, many of whom, she said, were taking part in a demonstration for the first time: "I want to express my solidarity and appreciation. I'm receiving first-hand reports from the young people on the ground. Many of them have taken part in a protest for the first time and have experienced how much their voice counts."

She added that their commitment continues to inspire her: "I continue to be inspired by your courage and commitment and stand by you in solidarity."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shabana Azmi (@azmishabana18)

The veteran actor concluded her post by sharing a poem written by her late father, renowned poet Kaifi Azmi.

Azmi has been among the few celebrities who chose to participate in the protests in person instead of limiting their support to social media. During the demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, she marched alongside students, rode atop a protest vehicle with actor Prakash Raj, addressed the gathering and was also seen serving food to students observing a hunger strike.

Also Read: Shabana Azmi suffers asthma attack at Delhi protest; says, “I got an attack because of the tear gas”

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