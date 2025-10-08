Shabana Azmi becomes first Indian actor to be invited to conduct an acting masterclass at the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute, New York

The legendary Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute in New York, which has trained icons like Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, and Robert De Niro, has extended a rare honour to veteran actor Shabana Azmi. After watching her acclaimed solo play Broken Images, the institute’s President Victoria Kraner personally invited Shabana Azmi to visit the school and conduct an acting masterclass for NYU theatre students.

This marks a historic moment as Azmi is the first Indian actor ever to receive such an invitation from the institution regarded as the mecca of acting.

When this writer reached out to the incomparable Shabana Azmi in the US, she was surprised. “How did you get to know this so quickly? Yes, I have been invited to hold a masterclass at Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute. How do I react to this honour? Like I do to all recognition. Just keep working, and never stop to admire yourself. And if the recognition for your work does our country proud, then I am happy.”

Azmi was also recently seen sharing a happy moment with Robert Ellerman, Director and teacher and Victoria Krane, President at Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute.

