Jewellery brand Joyalukkas has announced actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu as its new global brand ambassador. The award-winning actor, known for her versatile performances and strong fan base across industries, will now represent the brand’s timeless designs and legacy of craftsmanship in international markets.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu becomes global brand ambassador for Joyalukkas

Sharing the news, Joy Alukkas, Chairman of Joyalukkas Group, said, “Samantha embodies the spirit of the modern woman – confident, stylish, and truly distinctive. Her persona resonates deeply with our ethos of celebrating life’s treasured moments with fine jewellery. We are honored to welcome her into the Joyalukkas family as we continue to inspire jewellery lovers across the globe.”

Samantha, who has often expressed her love for jewellery, said she was delighted to join hands with the brand. “Jewellery has forever been a personal expression of who I am – a tale of emotion, celebration, and strength behind every piece. Joyalukkas embodies all these aspects, and more. I’m thrilled to partner with a brand that celebrates beauty with substance and inspires women everywhere to shine with confidence.”

With this announcement, Joyalukkas strengthens its star-studded global presence, as Samantha now joins Kajol as one of the faces of the brand. The collaboration will soon roll out through an integrated global campaign showcasing Samantha in signature Joyalukkas creations, aimed at furthering the brand’s universal appeal.

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares thoughts on not shooting five films at a time after health scare: “I need to listen to my body”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.