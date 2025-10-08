For fans of Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam franchise, October 2 has always been a date of significance. From its recurring presence in the narrative to its clever connection with the film’s suspense, the date seemed like the perfect occasion to unveil the announcement teaser of Drishyam 3. However, while a teaser—reportedly running for 1 minute and 25 seconds—was ready, the reveal never took place.

Why Drishyam 3’s Hindi teaser didn’t arrive on October 2? Here’s what we know!

A report by Mid-Day suggests that the delay was not merely due to unfinished background music, as suggested by producer Kumar Mangat Pathak, but tied to creative agreements between the Hindi franchise makers and the original team behind the Malayalam films. Writer-director Jeethu Joseph and producer Antony Perumbavoor, who have overseen the franchise since its inception with Mohanlal, reportedly have a say in when and how the Hindi adaptations release content.

Meanwhile, on the Malayalam side, Drishyam 3 is already in motion. Mohanlal began shooting for the crime drama on September 22, with the official announcement following shortly after. In contrast, Ajay Devgn’s Hindi adaptation—helmed by Abhishek Pathak—is expected to go on floors only in December. After Mohanlal’s update, the Hindi team quickly announced an October 2, 2026 release date for their version. According to insiders, this sudden date reveal did not sit well with the Malayalam producers, prompting them to enforce the adaptation clause.

Adding another layer to the friction is the directorial choice. Originally, the vision was to have all three versions—Malayalam, Hindi, and Telugu (with Venkatesh)—directed by Jeethu Joseph, with a simultaneous global release planned for October 2, 2026. But with the blockbuster success of Abhishek Pathak’s Drishyam 2 (2022), producer Kumar Mangat reportedly pushed for his son to direct the Hindi threequel, breaking away from the earlier plan. This decision is believed to have created creative differences, leading Antony and Jeethu to focus on ensuring the Malayalam film hits the screens before its Hindi counterpart.

As it stands, while fans await clarity, both versions of Drishyam 3 are moving ahead—one already rolling cameras, the other gearing up for production. What remains to be seen is whether the long-anticipated story of Georgekutty and Vijay Salgaonkar will unfold in a carefully coordinated manner, or if audiences will experience the Malayalam conclusion before the Hindi.

Also Read: Drishyam 3 begins filming in Kochi as Mohanlal returns as Georgekutty: “The suspense is the excitement”

More Pages: Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.