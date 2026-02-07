The actor lent his presence to an RTO-led initiative, using his public platform to support civic awareness.

Actor Shaad Randhawa was recently seen lending his support to a road safety awareness rally organised by the Mumbai/Maharashtra RTO, adding a recognisable face from the film industry to an initiative focused on civic responsibility. Known for his work across films and digital projects, Randhawa’s participation brought added visibility to the rally, which aimed to encourage mindful behaviour on the city’s busy roads.

Shaad Randhawa steps out for a cause, joins Mumbai Road Safety Awareness rally

The rally witnessed participation from officials, volunteers, and citizens, all united by the common goal of promoting safer road practices. Shaad Randhawa joined the participants on ground, interacting with organisers and acknowledging the effort that goes into planning such public initiatives. His presence underscored how public figures can contribute beyond their on-screen roles by engaging with causes that impact everyday life.

Speaking about his association with the rally, Shaad Randhawa said, “It’s a great privilege and honor to be a part of such a noble cause. Road safety awareness is absolutely vital and necessary. Measures like wearing a helmet or staying within speed limits are extremely important to follow. I thank the Mumbai/Maharashtra RTO and everyone responsible who organized this rally. Jai Hind! Jai Maharashtra.” The actor’s words reflected his appreciation for the organisers and his belief in supporting initiatives that benefit society at large.

While the rally’s core message centred on road safety, Randhawa’s involvement stood out as an example of celebrity participation in grassroots awareness efforts. In recent years, several actors have stepped forward to associate themselves with social campaigns, and Shaad’s participation adds to that growing list of industry members engaging with real-world issues.

For Randhawa, who continues to balance his acting commitments with public appearances, the rally marked a moment of engagement outside the entertainment space. His support also highlighted how visibility from the film industry can help draw attention to initiatives that might otherwise remain limited in reach.

As images and videos from the rally circulated online, fans appreciated seeing the actor in a socially conscious role, reinforcing his off-screen persona as someone willing to support meaningful causes. The event ultimately served as a reminder that when public figures step into community-driven initiatives, it helps bridge the gap between awareness campaigns and the wider audience they aim to reach.

