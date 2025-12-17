Netflix is set to kick off 2026 with a bang as Neeraj Pandey and Emraan Hashmi join forces for Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web, a crime thriller that promises edge-of-your-seat excitement. The show takes viewers behind the scenes of airport customs—a world rarely explored on screen—where every suitcase could hide a secret and every passenger might be a suspect. At the center of this high-pressure environment is Superintendent Arjun Meena, played by Emraan Hashmi, a calm and calculating officer determined to dismantle smuggling networks ranging from luxury goods to international syndicates.

Taskaree teaser drops on Netflix; Emraan Hashmi turns customs officer in this high-stakes world of airport smuggling

This marks Neeraj Pandey’s fourth collaboration with Netflix and his first with Hashmi, a pairing that promises precision, pace, and globe-trotting thrills. Pandey brings his signature storytelling style—sharp, grounded, and layered with tension—while Hashmi steps into a refreshing new avatar as a leader whose instincts are as lethal as his strategies. Elaborating on this collab, Neeraj Pandey said, “Airports are familiar to all of us, yet what unfolds behind the scenes is rarely seen. The world of customs is not something that has been explored on screen, and that was part of the appeal in our endeavour to introduce our audiences to a new unexplored world which is quiet, disciplined, and high-pressure. With Taskaree, we bring together an ensemble that could reflect the complexity with depth and conviction. And as always Netflix continues to be a strong partner in supporting stories that are rooted, authentic, and built for scale.”

Emraan Hashmi reflected on his role and added, “Taskaree was exciting for me on many levels. It’s my first time working with Neeraj Pandey and stepping into his world. Playing a customs officer is new territory for me, and Arjun Meena isn’t loud or flashy, he’s calm, observant, and always thinking two steps ahead. I enjoyed stepping into that space. I’m really looking forward to audiences seeing me in this new role. Partnering with Netflix and Neeraj sir makes it even more special, it’s makers that encourage stories like this to be told at scale.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)



Adding to the anticipation, Tanya Bami, Series Head at Netflix India, shared, “We are excited to kick off 2026 with a show that introduces audiences to the high-stakes, unseen world of airport customs. With sharp and quirky tones and unpredictable twists Taskaree has everything that makes for a compelling thriller. Filmed across four countries and multiple international airports, the show unpacks an intricate smuggler’s network in classic Neeraj Pandey style. It offers a fresh, immersive perspective that will be relatable for anyone who has ever taken a flight. We’re delighted to have Emraan headline the show, especially after the overwhelming love and fandom he received for his cameo in The Ba***ds of Bollywood.”

Apart from Hashmi, the ensemble cast also includes Sharad Kelkar, Amruta Khanvilkar, Nandish Singh Sandhu, Anurag Sinha, and Zoya Afroz, adding grit and intensity to a narrative where tension never clocks out. Produced by Friday Storytellers and directed by Raghav Jairath, the series premieres globally on January 14, 2026.

Also Read: Emraan Hashmi and Raghav Juyal’s hilarious Spotify wrapped reunion takes internet by storm; watch

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.