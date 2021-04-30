As per plans, the gay couple in the new series His Storyy played by Satyadeep Mishra and Mrinal Dutt were supposed to get married at the end of Season 1 which started streaming this week. The marriage was called off. And here is why: the producers Alt-Balaji and DING got cold feet about showing a same-sex marriage.

One of the actors tells me, “Considering the way things are at the moment in our country I am relieved that marriage didn’t actually happen. The plan was to end season 1 with a Big Fat wedding showing Kunal (Satydeep Mishra) and Preet (Mrinal Dutt) tying the knot. But I think the producers chickened out, at least for this season.”

Apparently the marriage may happen in Season 2, provided the atmosphere of intolerance that prevails in the country, dims down. “Otherwise Season 2 may not happen at all,” informs the actor.

His Storyy is the coming-out story of Kunal (Satyadeep Mishra) happily married to Sakshi (Priyamani) for twenty years when Kunal comes out gay with a food blogger Preet (Mrinal Dutt).

Praise has been conferred on the series for its tasteful aesthetic presentation of a sensitive subject. It’s a pity that the makers had to pull back at the last minute leaving the same-sex couple’s relationship without the marital culmination that it deserves.

