Dharmendra hasn’t met Hema Malini for more than a year

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

Covid has played havoc with human contact even between individuals who are so close to one another as to be considered inseparable. Legendary real-life couple Hema Malini and Dharmendra have stayed apart for more than a year. As soon as Covid raised its ugly head Dharamji locked himself away in his farmhouse outside Mumbai far away from the madding crowd.

Dharmendra hasn’t met Hema Malini for more than a year

Says Hemaji, “It is best for his safety. Right now we would rather think about his health than about spending time together. We are going through the worst crisis that mankind has faced in a hundred years. If we must save civilization we must be strong, even if it means making big sacrifices.”

Also Read: “I was all set to do Prakash Mehra’s Zanjeer when I had to opt out for personal reasons” – Dharmendra

