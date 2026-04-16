Along with him, other Indians who made it to the list include Chef Vikas Khanna and Sundar Pichai.

In a major global milestone, Ranbir Kapoor has been named among TIME Magazine’s 100 most influential people, becoming the only Bollywood actor to feature on this year’s prestigious list. The recognition places him alongside global icons across industries, further cementing his growing international impact.

Ranbir Kapoor makes history as only Bollywood star on TIME 100 list

The superstar, last seen in Animal, continues to balance a thriving career with his personal life, embracing fatherhood with daughter Raha. While his on-screen choices have consistently drawn attention, this latest honour highlights his influence beyond the box office, particularly in shaping contemporary storytelling in Indian cinema.

Adding a special touch to this achievement, actor Ayushmann Khurrana penned the biographical note for Kapoor in the magazine. Reflecting on his craft and impact, Khurrana wrote, “There are actors who chase legacy and there are actors who become one through their craft. Ranbir Kapoor is the latter. In an industry as prolific and passionate as Indian cinema, we often measure greatness in decibels—box-office numbers, fan frenzy, opening weekends. But every once in a while, an actor shifts something quieter yet far more enduring: our emotional vocabulary as an audience”.

“Ranbir has been doing that film after film. In a world where performances are often amplified, Ranbir internalizes. He shows our culture through quiet restraint. He represents the India that is finally learning how to listen to itself and leaves a mark through simple authenticity. Globally, actors like Ranbir become important cultural bridges. He embodies an India that is evolving not just in scale but also in sensitivity”, the note on the website further read.

Khurrana went on to write, “Our cinema is influencing the world. Ranbir isn’t just a movie star—he’s a storyteller talking to a global audience and telling them stories of a fabled, mythical country where epics like The Ramayana have inspired other civilizations and cultures”.

On the professional front, Kapoor has an exciting slate ahead. He is set to headline Ramayana, a two-part epic directed by Nitesh Tiwari, which boasts a massive ensemble cast. Additionally, he will reunite with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Love & War, marking their collaboration after his debut film in 2007.

The TIME 100 list also features other notable Indian names, including chef Vikas Khanna and Sundar Pichai, reflecting India’s growing global influence across diverse fields.

With this recognition, Ranbir Kapoor not only reinforces his standing as one of Bollywood’s most nuanced performers but also emerges as a significant cultural voice representing Indian cinema on the world stage.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt shares glimpse of anniversary trip with Ranbir Kapoor in Lech: “Tu saath hain toh din raat hain”

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