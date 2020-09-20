Bollywood Hungama

SEVENTEEN to drop their comeback album in October

Bollywood News
ByMonica Yadav

The last quarter of 2020 will witness some of the highly awaited comebacks in the South Korean music industry. Amongst the anticipated comebacks is that of popular K-pop group SEVENTEEN.

SEVENTEEN to drop their comeback album in October

On September 18, the parent company of the group Pledis Entertainment confirmed that SEVENTEEN will indeed make their comeback in October 2020.

The group comprises 13 members including the group's leader and rapper S.Coups, rappers Mingyu, Vernon, Wonwoo, and vocalists Jun, Seungkwan, Dino, DK, Hoshi, Jeonghan, Joshua, THE8, and Woozi. In June, SEVENTEEN dropped their seventh EP titled 'Heng:garae' with foot-tapping lead track 'Left & Right'.

This was followed by their Japanese mini-album release '24H' in September. They also held a virtual fan meeting called CARAT LAND 2020.

The group's main vocalist Seungkwan is one of the featured artists on K-drama Record of Youth's OST 'Go' which released on September 7. On September 17, members Joshua and DK dropped a collaboration with American singer-songwriter Pink Sweat$ as they featured on the song '17'. 

So, how excited are CARATS?

ALSO READ: Pink Sweat$ to drop remix version of ’17’ and feature K-pop group SEVENTEEN’s members DK and Joshua

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

