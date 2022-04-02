comscore

SEVENTEEN to release first-ever English single on April 15

Bollywood News
By - Monica Yadav

South Korean superstars SEVENTEEN will kick off their grand return with the band’s first-ever English-language single set for release on April 15 (9 PM PT on April 14). Announced on SEVENTEEN’s official social media channels and the global fandom platform Weverse, the new single will act as a pre-release to the K-pop superstars’ 4th full-length album set to arrive in May.

The 13-member act’s first English-language single, the song is expected to serve as a prelude to SEVENTEEN’s heartfelt stories for their fans—CARATs—around the world. It will also be a starting point for ‘TEAM SEVENTEEN,’ a new project the band recently unveiled through a teaser video that hints at an exciting year to come for SEVENTEEN and CARAT as a united team.

As anticipation heightens for their return, the K-pop supergroup recently reaffirmed their presence in the global music scene by making their first appearance in the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI)’s 2021 Global Artist Chart as the 9th best-performing act of the year. SEVENTEEN was also the highest-ranked K-pop artist on IFPI’s Global Album Sales Chart, with their 9th EP Attacca at #3 of the top albums globally in 2021.

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN wrap three-day in-person fan meeting with high-octane performances, never-ending yet entertaining ‘Very Nice’ stages & moving speeches

