South Korean actress Gong Hyo Jin is confirmed to be dating singer Kevin Oh, who is ten years younger to her. The 41-year-old actress also reportedly caught the bouquet at Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin’s wedding on March 31.

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, responding to the reports, Gong Hyo Jin’s label Management SOOP stated, “It is true that she is in a relationship with Kevin Oh.”

Regarding marriage, the agency clarified, “It is difficult to say yet. We will share another announcement if there is good news in the future.”

While news of the two dating was never made public, back in March 2020, Gong Hyo Jin shared a post on her personal Instagram of her listening to one of Kevin Oh’s songs. “What am I going to do with this song? When I listen to it under the moonlight, my heart is so…” she wrote in the caption.

Gong Hyo Jin is known for many hit dramas including Pasta, The Greatest Love, It’s Okay, That’s Love, The Producers, When the Camellia Blooms and more. She will next star in a space drama with Lee Minho. Korean-American singer Kevin Oh made his name by winning Season 7 of Superstar K in 2015. The 31-year-old singer also made it to the semifinals of Superband.

