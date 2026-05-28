A new set photo from SS Rajamouli’s upcoming epic Varanasi has surfaced online, generating discussion ahead of the film’s worldwide release in 2027. Reported by the Times of India, the image captures a sweeping blue-screen backdrop enclosed by sculptured rock formations and intricately crafted rock pillars, believed to be from the Ugrabhatti caves sequence. It is a segment that had already caught attention after being briefly glimpsed in Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra’s character posters and the film’s trailer, and this new image marks its first more detailed look.

Set photo from Varanasi surfaces: SS Rajamouli’s Ugrabhatti caves sequence gets its first leak

Inside the Ugrabhatti caves

The photograph, shared on social media on May 26, 2026, does not feature any cast members but reveals the scale of the production’s set design. The Ugrabhatti caves sequence, as per reports cited by the Times of India, is built around the figure of Mata Chinnamasta Devi, a fierce Hindu goddess linked to themes of self-sacrifice, transformation, and cosmic balance. In mythology, she is depicted as carrying her own severed head while offering her blood to her attendants. Within the narrative of Varanasi, Mahesh Babu’s character reportedly seeks the goddess’s divine grace to defeat an ancient evil force.

The photograph confirms the use of blue screens across the set, pointing to the extensive visual effects work that the final sequence will require.

A production unlike any other

Rajamouli was previously reported to have travelled to Africa’s grasslands to film real-time footage of migratory animals for a separate sequence. The director has also confirmed the use of IMAX cameras, most notably for a Ramayana battle sequence.

Produced by K.L. Narayana and S.S. Karthikeya under Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business, Varanasi stars Mahesh Babu as Rudhra, Priyanka Chopra as Mandakini, and Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kumbha. Music is composed by MM Keeravani. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on April 7, 2027, in standard and IMAX formats.

Also Read: Varanasi producer S. S. Karthikeya opens up on grand set secrets at Comic Con Mexico; says, “They are built brick by brick”

More Pages: Varanasi Box Office Collection

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