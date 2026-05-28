On April 24, Sanjay Dutt, Aksha Kamboj, Executive Chairperson of Aspect Global (Aspect Entertainment), Subhash Ghai and Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios announced Khalnayak Returns at an event in Mumbai. The intro teaser of Khalnayak Returns was unveiled at this event, and it received a thunderous response. Sanjay Dutt looked dashing, and the use of the iconic Khalnayak theme added to the excitement. Since Subhash Ghai had directed the original Khalnayak (1993), it was widely assumed that the Showman would return to helm Khalnayak Returns as well. Soon, Subhash Ghai confessed that he won’t be donning the director’s hat again.

SCOOP: Sanjay Dutt asks Rajkumar Santoshi to direct Khalnayak Returns; veteran filmmaker politely declines the offer

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Sanjay Dutt was keen that Rajkumar Santoshi should direct Khalnayak Returns. He felt that Raj ji has an understanding of commercial cinema and would be able to do justice. Moreover, the two powerhouse, talented individuals have never worked together. Hence, Sanjay Dutt felt that it would be great to finally join hands with Rajkumar Santoshi, that too for a special project. Accordingly, he met the director and offered him the film.”

The source continued, “However, Rajkumar Santoshi politely and respectfully declined the offer. He’s currently busy providing final touches to his film Lahore 1947, starring Sunny Deol. He’s also written scripts that he wants to pitch to Sunny as well as Aamir Khan. Hence, he told Sanjay Dutt that he doesn’t have the time to direct Khalnayak Returns.”

The source added, “However, Rajkumar Santoshi was touched by Sanjay Dutt’s gesture. He wished him all the best and appreciated his look and swag in the intro teaser. Meanwhile, Sanju sir is now considering other filmmakers to direct Khalnayak Returns.”

At the Khalnayak Returns event, Sanjay Dutt revealed, “I got the thought of making Khalnayak part 2 in jail (smiles). I used to play music inside the prison. The inmates used to insist only on the songs of Khalnayak. I asked them, ‘Agar Khalnayak phir se banaye, toh kaun dekhna chahega?’. All 4000 prisoners said in unison that they would love to see it. I told them, ‘Send me a one-pager idea of the film’. It took me a lot of time to read 4000 pages! One of the ideas that I got appealed to me.”

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt reveals that the spark for Khalnayak Returns came in jail: “I asked 4000 inmates to send me one-pager ideas”; reveals golden advice given to him by a hawaldar: “The day you stop hoping, you won’t even realize how time will fly in jail”

More Pages: Khalnayak Returns Box Office Collection

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