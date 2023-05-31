Season 3 of City of Dreams becomes the most watched season of the franchise after just 5 days of its launch

Filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor is back with the third season of his political drama City of Dreams on Disney+ Hotstar. The new season, which started streaming on the platform from May 26, has continued the good work of the previous two seasons. And it is now learnt that the third season has become the most watched season of the show after just five days of its release. Disney+ Hotstar has also shared the news on their official social media pages.

The show stars Priya Bapat, Atul Kulkarni, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Eijaz Khan, Sushant Singh, Rannvijay Singha, among others. The story is basically about the power struggle between Poornima Gaikwad (Bapat), the acting Chief Minister of Maharashtra, and her father Ameya Rao Gaikwad (Kulkarni), a veteran politician. The series shows how the power feud in a single family has a negative effect on the state.

City of Dreams sees Pilgaonkar playing the former Chief Minister of the state while Khan essays the role of a tough cop, who is on Poornima’s side. Siddharth Chandekar played Poornima’s brother and Ameya Rao Gaikwad’s son, who gets killed in the first season.

Atul Kulkarni recently shared his experience of working with Nagesh Kukunoor and Priya Bapat on the show. “I always enjoy working with Nagesh. He is a complete actor’s director. He guides you through the scene and it is a pleasure to work the scene out with him. I almost remember every day on-set, from the readings to the production of the scenes. I have a great equation with Priya, as we are extremely close friends off-screen too. Nagesh and Priya are the two people who really made every day special on sets,” said the actor.

