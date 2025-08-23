The Indian Express Group is proud to unveil a bold reimagining of Screen Awards 2025 on YouTube, one of India’s most iconic celebrations, of cinema and storytelling.

Screen Awards 2025 goes digital: Iconic celebration premieres on YouTube

The Screen Awards 2025 is more than just an awards show. Combining editorial credibility, cultural legacy, and digital reach, it reflects the Indian Express Group’s journalism-first ethos. Winners are selected by the Screen Academy, an independent, not-for-profit body of respected filmmakers, artists, and cultural voices dedicated to honouring true excellence.

Anant Goenka, Executive Director of the Indian Express Group said, “Indian cinema deserves a stage that celebrates creativity beyond collections. Our storytellers carry 1.4 billion dreams — rooted in tradition and racing toward an exciting future. This award will honour that spirit and spotlight India’s boldest, most original voices. We’re thrilled YouTube shares our enthusiasm for this endeavour."

Taking a digital-first approach to content and format, the Screen Awards will stream on YouTube — offering open access to global audiences. For the first time ever, Bollywood’s biggest stars will share the spotlight with YouTube’s most influential creators, who will be woven into every leg of this three-month-long festival — from red carpet and behind-the-scenes content to creator-led storytelling and fan engagement.

This digital-first approach highlights how audiences are increasingly consuming entertainment, driven by trends like rising internet access, the growth of Connected TVs (CTV), and greater mobile usage. CTV, in particular, has been YouTube’s fastest-growing screen in India over the past five years, underlining the platform’s ability to deliver premium content across screens and formats. It combines the grandeur of cinema with the immediacy of digital storytelling, connecting generations, platforms, and communities.

Speaking on the collaboration, Gunjan Soni, Managing Director - India, YouTube said, “We are thrilled to be the digital home for the Screen Awards, bringing a cultural icon to its next chapter. YouTube is where billions of fans connect with the entertainment they love, and we're excited for them to experience one of cinema's biggest nights in an immersive way. By bridging Bollywood's biggest stars with YouTube's most influential creators, we're building an engaged community for an iconic event and unlocking the power of fandoms."

With unparalleled reach in India and globally, YouTube is an ideal home for the Screen Awards. According to ComScore, YouTube reaches four out of five internet users in India aged 18 and older, while entertainment videos on the platform generated over 7.5 billion daily views worldwide in 2024.

Adding to the announcement, Priyanka Sinha Jha, Curator of the Screen Awards, stated, "Established in 1995, Screen Awards has a legacy of firsts: the first jury-based film award in India, the first award show the Oscars management attended and vouched for, and the first accolade earned by several of today’s superstars. With the inception of The Screen Academy and our partnership with YouTube, we mark another first for India — building on our reputation for presenting the nation’s most credible and coveted awards, delivered with path-breaking entertainment.”

Screen Awards 2025 offers unprecedented visibility, cultural relevance, and multi-format storytelling opportunities for brands looking to connect with India's most engaged audiences — both online and offline.

Also Read : SCREEN launches SCREEN academy to nurture India’s next generation of Filmmakers

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.