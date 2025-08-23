Bollywood heavyweights Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan have officially begun filming for their much-anticipated collaboration with veteran director Priyadarshan, marking a reunion after nearly two decades. Production for the Hindi thriller Haiwaan officially kicked off today in Kochi, Kerala.

Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan reunite after 18 years for Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan

Akshay Kumar shared a behind-the-scenes video from the set, teasing his co-star and director and capturing fans’ attention with a playful exchange. In the video, Akshay is seen holding a clapperboard while wearing a T-shirt inscribed “Saint.” Priyadarshan jokingly insists he should instead wear “Haiwaan.” Akshay responds, “For all you know, he (Saif) must be the devil. This devil you know about and this devil you don’t know about.”

Accompanying the clip, Akshay wrote, “Hum sab hi hain thode se shaitaan… Koi upar se Saint, koi andar se Haiwaan. Starting the shoot for #Haiwaan today with my absolute favourite captain of the ship, @priyadarshan.official Sir. Great to be working with Saif after nearly 18 years. Let’s get the haiwaniyat rolling!!”

This marks their first on-screen reunion after their last outing in Tashan (2008), bringing back the nostalgic duo of Akshay and Saif. Haiwaan is reportedly a Hindi remake of Priyadarshan’s acclaimed 2016 Malayalam thriller Oppam.

Produced by KVN Productions in association with Thespian Films, the movie also features Kajol, Bobby Deol, and Einar Haraldsson in pivotal roles. The filming will take place across Kochi, Ooty, and Mumbai. The film is slated for release in 2026.

