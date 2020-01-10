Doctor Strange 2 is currently on the floor but director Scott Derrickson has stepped down as director of Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The news was confirmed on Friday that due to creative differences, the director amicably parted ways.

Variety revealed, “Marvel Studios and Scott Derrickson have amicably parted ways on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences. We remain grateful to Scott for his contributions to the MCU.”

Derrickson took Twitter to confirm the news and stated, “Marvel and I have mutually agreed to part ways on ‘Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness’ due to creative differences. I am thankful for our collaboration and will remain on as EP.”

Marvel and I have mutually agreed to part ways on Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences. I am thankful for our collaboration and will remain on as EP. — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) January 10, 2020

Recently, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has confirmed that the film will have characters from Marvel that they have always wanted to utilize. During Q&A at New York Film Academy, Feige revealed, “The next Doctor Strange film, for instance, features some new MCU characters which will be making their debut in that movie you won’t expect or won’t guess who it is but we found a cool way to make it work because we want to make a particular type of movie there and there was a character who we always wanted to do something with who will fit really well there.”

Doctor Strange 2 is speculated for the 2021 release.

ALSO READ: Benedict Cumberbatch starrer Doctor Strange 2 will introduce new Marvel characters