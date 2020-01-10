Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 10.01.2020 | 7:23 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Good Newwz Chhapaak Panga Mardaani 2 Dabangg 3
follow us on

Scott Derrickson steps down as director of Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

ByMonica Yadav

Doctor Strange 2 is currently on the floor but director Scott Derrickson has stepped down as director of Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The news was confirmed on Friday that due to creative differences, the director amicably parted ways.

Scott Derrickson steps down as director of Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Variety revealed, “Marvel Studios and Scott Derrickson have amicably parted ways on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences. We remain grateful to Scott for his contributions to the MCU.”

Derrickson took Twitter to confirm the news and stated, “Marvel and I have mutually agreed to part ways on ‘Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness’ due to creative differences. I am thankful for our collaboration and will remain on as EP.”

Recently, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has confirmed that the film will have characters from Marvel that they have always wanted to utilize. During Q&A at New York Film Academy, Feige revealed, “The next Doctor Strange film, for instance, features some new MCU characters which will be making their debut in that movie you won’t expect or won’t guess who it is but we found a cool way to make it work because we want to make a particular type of movie there and there was a character who we always wanted to do something with who will fit really well there.”

Doctor Strange 2 is speculated for the 2021 release.

ALSO READ: Benedict Cumberbatch starrer Doctor Strange 2 will introduce new Marvel characters

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Varun Dhawan says the term boycott is a…

Prasoon Joshi led CBFC to implement new…

Manoj Bajpayee talks about his days of…

Rana Daggubati drops out of Bhuj: The Pride…

Nehha Pendse opens up about her husband…

Toofan: Celeb trainer Darrel Foster who has…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification