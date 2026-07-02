Almighty Motion Picture has issued a formal clarification reiterating its exclusive trademark ownership of the name ‘Meena Kumari’ for all cinematic and audio-visual purposes, following the completion of the screenplay for its upcoming feature of the same title. The studio stated that any feature film, web series, television production, documentary, or other audio-visual project using the name without its authorization is unauthorized and will invite legal action.

Almighty Motion Picture reaffirms exclusive trademark rights to ‘Meena Kumari’

The clarification follows the studio’s recent releases, the supernatural thriller Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery and the biographical drama Made in India: A Titan Story. The studio said it has already published public notices across trade magazines, publications, and national media to establish its legal position and safeguard its trademark.

The screenplay for Meena Kumari biopic is the result of nearly four years of research, writing, and development, and has now been officially locked, with the studio moving toward production in the coming months.

Prabhleen Sandhu, Co-Founder of Almighty Motion Picture, said, “The Indian film industry is one creative family, and this clarification is being issued only to ensure complete transparency and avoid any unnecessary confusion in the future. Protecting our trademark and the years of work behind this project is not merely a legal responsibility, it is our commitment to preserving the creative integrity of the project. The screenplay is now officially locked, and after the overwhelming love received for Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery and Made in India: A Titan Story, we are excited to move into production in the coming months.”

Almighty Motion Picture is expected to announce the director and cast for Meena Kumari biopic in the coming months.

Also Read: Siddharth P. Malhotra on Kiara Advani’s casting rumours for Meena Kumari biopic, “Till it’s not locked…”

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