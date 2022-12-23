Urvashi Rautela loves being in the news. Whether it’s her rumoured enmity with the star Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (or RP, as she calls him) or the humongous price of her outfits (which she herself claims), she leaves no stone unturned to grab the headlines. In fact, just recently Ms. Rautela made headlines when she took a dig at RP in the Netflix annual video. Interestingly, we hear that for her brief appearance in the video, Urvashi charged a whopping Rs. 15 cr!

SCOOP! Did Urvashi Rautela charge Netflix a staggering Rs 15 crore for few seconds’ appearance in their annual video?

For those not in the know, the streaming giant came up with a spoof video of their Indian shows and movies released this year. It also featured Urvashi with, hold your breath, Ryan Gosling, of course through VFX. She shows her palms to the Hollywood star where she has stroked out the initials ‘RP’ and replaced them with ‘RG’, which indicates Ryan Gosling. Now, as per sources close to the actress we hear she charged the streaming giant a massive Rs 15 crores just for an appearance in the video that lasts for a few seconds.

Confirming the same, an official statement from her publicist read, “The latest is a video that has both Urvashi Rautela and Ryan Gosling together. Do you know, the actress was paid a whopping amount of 15 crore for the Netflix project.” Save this, there is no confirmation whether Urvashi was indeed paid this much.

We thought we’d seen it all in 2022. That was until we saw these deleted scenes ????#NetflixPlayback2022 pic.twitter.com/hewXMFr9ed — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 20, 2022

