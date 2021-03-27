Bollywood Hungama

Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma announces her new song ‘Koka’

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma is all set to win the hearts of the audiences through her next upcoming release 'Koka'. The song which is entirely shot in Punjab stars Ranjit Bawa who is also the crooner of the track alongside Mahira.

The song is created by Tru Makers and will be released under the label of Brand B, the song is all set to release on 29th March. The Naagin 3 actress who has been a part of several blockbuster songs in the past including 'Lehenga', 'Abhi Gallan Teriya' and 'Rang Lageya' is one of the prominent actresses in the industry today.

Moreover, all the fans of the actress are super pumped for this upcoming song of hers. Apart from the songs, the actress has been a part of some super successful shows like Naagin 3, KumKum Bhagya in the past!

ALSO READ: Mahira Sharma heads to Kashmir for shoot, says her family is worried about her

New notification