After unveiling a wedding-themed poster, the makers of Ranabaali have now released a special track titled ‘Endhayya Saami’, further building on the film’s emotional core.

Ranabaali song ‘Endhayya Saami’ out: Vijay Deverakonda–Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding-themed track features ‘Happy Married Life’ note

The song opens with visuals resembling traditional bridal welcome rituals, creating the atmosphere of a wedding celebration before transitioning into romantic moments between Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna from the film. The montage highlights their chemistry against the film’s period backdrop.

Adding a personal touch, one frame in the video carries the message: “Happy Married Life Vijay & Rashmika.” The line appears as a direct nod to the actors’ recent real-life wedding, seamlessly blending their off-screen milestone with the on-screen narrative.

Ranabaali, directed by Rahul Sankrityan, is set in colonial-era India and explores themes of rebellion and vengeance. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers in association with T-Series, the film marks the third collaboration between Vijay and Rashmika.

With 'Endhayya Saami,' the makers have leaned into both the narrative arc of their characters and the public interest surrounding the lead pair, ahead of the film’s scheduled theatrical release on September 11, 2026.

