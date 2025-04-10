comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

SCOOP: Sunny Deol paid staggering Rs. 50 cr for Jaat

By Subhash K. Jha -

This has got to be the biggest pay-jump in the history of the entertainment business. Sunny Deol, who was a paid a mere Rs 8 crores for the mega-blockbuster Gadar 2, has taken home a pay packet of… hold your breath…. Rs 50 crores for his new release Jaat, which opens today.

Confirming this astronomical pay hike, a source in the know argued, “Sunny has been accepting payment on the lower side for years. Now, after Gadar 2, he has taken a pay hike, which he deserves.”

But isn’t the hike of six-times the price given earlier a little too much? “All is fair at the box office as long as the star delivers,” said the source.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat also stars Randeep Hooda, Viineet Kumar Siingh, Regena Cassandrra, Ramya Krishnan, Saiyami Kher among others.

Also Read: Sunny Deol on Fawad khan’s return to Bollywood, “We are actors, we work for everyone all over the world”

More Pages: Jaat Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

