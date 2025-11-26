The skincare brand 82°E backed by Deepika Padukone has reported a sharp decline in revenue for FY25. According to the latest filings, revenue dropped to Rs. 14.7 crore, down from Rs. 21.2 crore in the previous year.

Deepika Padukone’s skin care brand 82°E revenue falls to Rs 14.7 crore, losses at Rs 12.26 crore

On the bright side, the net loss has reduced significantly. While the company had posted a loss of Rs. 23.4 crore in FY24, the shortfall narrowed to Rs.12.3 crore in FY25.

Financial statements show that total expenditure in FY25 was Rs. 25.9 crore a steep cut from Rs. 47.1 crore a year earlier. Marketing spend, in particular, was drastically reduced to Rs. 4.4 crore from nearly Rs. 20 crore in FY24. This suggests 82°E deliberately pulled back on customer-acquisition efforts after its previous heavy marketing push failed to translate into sustainable revenue.

Despite having leveraged Deepika’s massive social-media presence with the actress sharing personal experiences while promoting products the brand could not avoid the downturn.

82°E positions itself as a “luxury” skincare brand, offering products priced between Rs 2,500 and nearly Rs 4,000 mid-premium range, but below the territory dominated by established luxury players such as Estée Lauder.

In a fiercely competitive market where both emerging direct-to-consumer brands and longstanding luxury labels vie for customers 82°E now aims to cut costs further and ramp up sales efforts in a bid to return to profitability. The company has indicated as much in its latest filing.

