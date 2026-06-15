The controversy surrounding Kala Hiran: Battle of Legacy continues to intensify. The film, produced by Amit Jani and reportedly inspired by publicly available information related to the ongoing blackbuck case involving Salman Khan, has been making headlines ever since its first look was unveiled. The poster drew significant attention due to actor Sonu Mishra’s appearance, which closely resembled the Bollywood superstar.

Kala Hiran controversy deepens: Lead actor Sonu Mishra exits film based on Salman Khan blackbuck case; says ‘I don’t want to be a part of such a film’

Amid the legal dispute initiated by Salman Khan and his team, the film has witnessed multiple exits from members associated with the project. The latest to distance himself from the film is lead actor Sonu Mishra, who has now publicly confirmed his departure. Addressing the media during a recent press conference, Mishra revealed that he had never formally signed an agreement for the film and decided to walk away after developing concerns about the project’s portrayal of Salman Khan.

Speaking about his decision, Sonu Mishra said, "I was so much excited because I was supposed to play the role of superstar Salman Khan. I had also started the shooting of the film. But when the intent is negative, being an actor, I don't want to be a part of such a film. No doubt that they have a point of view. But you are showing superstar Salman Khan in a negative way and showing a one-sided narrative."

The actor further claimed that he sought clarity regarding the script and contractual terms before deciding to step away from the project. "I left because I had not signed the agreement. We shot for two days, and I asked them for the agreement and script because they were making a one-sided narrative story against a superstar. So, they understood I was not going to fall into their trap. I asked for the agreement to know what all clauses are there in it. After a long time, they showed me things, and it was revealed that I had to speak negatively against the star in the media. So, all these things were against my ethics”, he added.

The development comes at a time when Salman Khan and his legal team have approached the Delhi High Court seeking a ban on the film and its promotional material. The petition reportedly argues that the project violates the actor’s personality rights and is based on an ongoing legal matter that is under sub judice. The Delhi High Court has taken note of the matter and issued a notice to the makers of the film. The next hearing in the case is scheduled to take place on June 19.

With legal scrutiny increasing and key members distancing themselves from the project, the future of Kala Hiran: Battle of Legacy remains uncertain.

Also Read: Delhi High Court issues notices to ‘Kala Hiran’ makers after Salman Khan moves court over personality rights

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