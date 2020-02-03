Shahid Kapoor is presently working on Jersey, a Hindi remake of Gowtham Tinnanuri's super hit Telugu film with the same name. While he puts his best foot forward for this one, we hear Karan Johar's banner has already signed him for a new project.

A little birdie informs us that the film, a patriotic one, will be helmed by a newcomer director. The rest of the cast is yet under the wraps. Shahid, who wants to invest undivided attention on Jersey, will begin shooting once Jersey wraps up.

The actor was last seen in Kabir Singh, the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy, which proved to be a smashing success, also putting an end to his drought of hit films. Looking at the line-up, one can safely assume that his winning streak is to continue.

Jersey, also starring Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor in pivotal roles, is slated to release on 28th August.

