Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Kareena Kapoor Khan have always remained on opposite sides of one of Bollywood's most talked-about professional fallouts. Their strained relationship dates back to the early 2000s when the actress screen-tested for Bhansali's landmark period romance Devdas, only to find out later that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had bagged the role. A young Kareena felt cheated and vowed never to work with the director.

SCOOP: Sanjay Leela Bhansali approaches Kareena Kapoor Khan for his Dhanush-starrer mytho-jungle adventure

Nearly two-and-a-half decades later, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Kareena Kapoor Khan seem poised to bury the hatchet with a potential collaboration. Buzz in the industry suggests that Bhansali has approached the 3 Idiots actress for the female lead in his upcoming production headlined by Dhanush. The yet-untitled film features a powerful female character playing a parallel lead alongside Dhanush, and Bhansali is keen to get Kareena on board for the part. The actress is said to have shown interest but is yet to make a decision, with negotiations still underway over remuneration, dates, and other contractual details.

The Dhanush film has been described as an ambitious jungle-set saga rooted in mythology. Details of the plot and characters have been strictly kept under wraps, but sources say the story revolves around an elephant and will be mounted on a grand scale. Bhansali will produce the film, while Tamil filmmaker P. S. Mithran, known for helming films like Irumbu Thirai, Hero, and Sardar, has been roped in to direct. The film is currently in the writing stage, with pre-production expected to commence in November and principal photography scheduled to begin in January 2027.

Although Kareena has not been signed yet, should the collaboration materialize, the project will mark her first-ever collaboration with Bhansali, ending their long-running professional rift. Kareena was also in talks with Raj & DK for their upcoming Salman Khan film, but those discussions have not progressed further. As for her upcoming lineup, she will next be seen in Daayra, Meghna Gulzar's crime thriller that delves into the complexities of law and justice. The Junglee Pictures production, also starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, is slated to release in theatres on September 18, 2026.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is gearing up to unveil the first official look of his ambitious period romantic drama Love & War. The Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal starrer is currently in the final stage of production and is scheduled to hit cinemas on January 21, 2027.

Also Read: Daayra first look: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran face off in Meghna Gulzar’s crime thriller

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