The upcoming Punjabi film Carry On Jatta 4 has landed in legal trouble ahead of its scheduled theatrical release on June 26, 2026. According to a report in the May 23, 2026 issue of Atul Mohan’s Complete Cinema magazine, Reliance Industries Ltd. has approached the Bombay High Court seeking to restrain the release of the much-awaited comedy entertainer.

BREAKING: Reliance Industries Ltd moves Bombay High Court to halt release of Carry On Jatta 4

As per the article, the matter reportedly arises from a contractual dispute linked to a tripartite arrangement involving Reliance Industries Ltd., Panorama Studios International Ltd. and Humble Motion Pictures. The dispute has now reached the court, with Reliance seeking urgent protection in connection with the film’s rights and release.

The matter came up before Justice Abhay Ahuja, who permitted Reliance to correct certain procedural defects in its commercial plaint. The court also granted Reliance liberty to approach the Vacation Court for appropriate relief.

During the hearing, the defence raised objections to the maintainability of the suit, pointing out non-compliance with the verification requirements for commercial disputes. Senior Advocate Venkatesh Dhond, appearing for Reliance, sought a status quo order, expressing apprehension that the defendants could create third-party rights over the property.

On the other hand, Senior Advocate Ashish Kamat, appearing for Panorama Studios, opposed the request for status quo. He argued that third-party rights had already been created before Reliance moved its application before the court.

With the film’s release date already announced, the legal proceedings could become crucial in determining whether Carry On Jatta 4 faces any delay or hurdle before its theatrical arrival.

About Carry On Jatta 4

Carry On Jatta 4 is the part of a very popular franchise and stars Gippy Grewal, Binnu Dhillon, Sargun Mehta, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Late Jaswinder Bhalla, Karamjit Anmol and others. It is directed by Smeep Kang. The trade and industry have tremendous expectations, especially considering how Carry On Jatta 3 (2023) performed at the box office. It continues to hold the record of the highest opening for a Punjabi film, at Rs. 4.50 crore nett. In its lifetime, the third part grossed around Rs. 54 crore nett in India and Rs. 49 crore Overseas and hence, it entered the Rs. 100 crore club.

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