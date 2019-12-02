Superstar Salman Khan is on a roll and despite the underperformance of his recent films – Race 3 and Bharat – he’s geared up to give many, more entertaining films. His biggie Dabangg 3 is all set to release in 20 days from now just before Christmas and is expected to be a huge commercial success. Then next year on May 22, which is, in the Ramzan Eid week, he’ll bring another action-packed entertainer, Radhe. After these two films, Salman is expected to start work on the second part of Kick. And now it has come to light that the makers have zeroed in on a release date as well!

A source close to the project says, “Kick released in 2014 and was a huge success in all respects. Five years have passed but the character of Devil, played by Salman Khan, and its dialogues are memorable even today. Salman had a blast doing the film and hence the sequel was always on the cards. The script has been locked and the final touches and dialogue-writing is in process. Sajid Nadiadwala, the producer and also director of Kick 2, needs time for all stages – pre-production, shoot and post-production. Hence, it has been decided to release the film only in 2021.”

The source adds, “As we all know, Ramzan Eid is now synonymous with Salman Khan releases. So what better than this holy festival to bring Kick 2? Even part 1 had released on Eid in 2014. Hence, Kick 2 will hit theatres in May 2021. Since Eid falls on Thursday May 13 in 2021, Kick 2 might also arrive the same day and thus have the advantage of a four-day weekend.”

There have been reports that Jacqueline Fernandez will play the female lead in Kick 2, just like it was in the first part. However, our source says, “Pooja Hegde has a three-film deal with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. She was recently seen in their big Diwali release Housefull 4 and now she might also bag a part in Kick 2. She is one of the contenders for the lead role along with Jacqueline. Whether Jacqueline gets the coveted part of Pooja, we’ll come to know in the days to come.” The source then exults, “Sajid Nadiadwala will put forward the names of Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde and also Kriti Sanon to Salman Khan. Even Kriti has a similar deal with Sajid Nadiadwala and she’s close to them as she was launched in their film. So once Sajid and Salman arrive at a consensus, the lead actress will be locked.”

In an exclusive interview to Bollywood Hungama in September 2019, Sajid Nadiadwala had opened up about Kick and why it’s so special to direct Salman Khan. He said, “For me Salman Khan is a friend. Since the past 25 years we have been buddies. But that is different. He is also a big star in the country and to make something for him is not easy. So while you write something organically, it comes out. After completing 10-12 pages, when you think of him and his fan following you start to shake. Also I have given Kick as a debut, and it was both Salman and my first Rs. 200 crore film, it put a lot of pressure.” He then stated, “I wrote 4-5 drafts. Out of these, he instantly liked 2 and he gave me a go-ahead. I tried to write one more and I think that has hit the bullseye.”

Kick was finished in a supersonic speed but Sajid Nadiadwala makes it clear that won’t be the case with Kick 2. He revealed, “Last time, we had a problem with the first schedule. So I had to finish the film in 5 months. So I used to go for the shoot in an ambulance and also return in an ambulance since I had a back problem. So this time, I need a little more time. A film like this has lot of action and hence, you also need to take care of the insurance. Also, we are shooting all over the world. So we need time to get sorted with the production.” When asked about the release, he had then hinted that the film won’t come out in 2020 and will only release in 2021.

