Bollywood Hungama has been at the forefront in providing timely updates about Battle Of Galwan. We are now back with another news, which might disappoint those who have been waiting to catch the Salman Khan-starrer on the big screen. As per latest developments, the superstar and the makers of the film are toying with the idea of delaying the release.

SCOOP: Salman Khan-starrer Battle Of Galwan likely to be postponed; might not make it to cinemas on April 17

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Battle Of Galwan is scheduled to be released on April 17. But the shoot is not yet over and the reshoot is taking more time than expected. From Monday, February 9, a one-week schedule will commence in the Golden Tobacco Factory in Mumbai. After this schedule gets over, a few more days of shooting are left and by February-end, it’ll be a wrap.”

The source further said, “Director Apoorva Lakhia will begin editing the reshot portions. And that’s not all. As per the rules, Battle Of Galwan needs to be shown to the Ministry of Defence and this process might also take time. Due to these two reasons, the makers feel that they would not be able to meet the April 17 deadline. Salman Khan is clear that such a special, patriotic film needs to be nurtured well. He has told the team of the film that they should not rush through the process and take their time in ensuring that the final product looks appealing, compelling and cinematic.”

The source continued, “Though Salman Khan and Apoorva Lakhia are seriously considering postponing the Battle Of Galwan, they are yet to take the final call. Salman bhai is unpredictable; he might still get the film out on April 17 despite the circumstances, but the chances seem remote. A clearer picture is expected to emerge in a few days from now.”

Besides Salman Khan, Battle Of Galwan also stars Chitrangda Singh. Salman plays the role of Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu in this film, which is based on a chapter in the book ‘India’s Most Fearless 3’ (2022), authored by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. The film is inspired by the events of June 15, 2020, when Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed in the Galwan Valley during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read: Salman Khan BREAKS SILENCE on trolls over Battle of Galwan teaser expression: “Ye Colonel ka look hai”

More Pages: Battle Of Galwan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.