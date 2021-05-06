Bollywood Hungama earlier reported that ace producer; Sajid Nadiadwala is contemplating changing the title of his next film with Saman Khan, which is presently titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. We had also revealed that the decision to change the title was taken because the filmmaker wanted to avoid any sort of controversy around the film. We have now heard that the producer has registered the title Bhaijaan for this action packed comedy.

"Sajid Nadiadwala feels that it's only Salman Khan who can carry the title Bhaijaan and hence, has registered it as one of the probable names for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. He feels the title will also do justice to the subject of the film, and has been discussing the idea of changing the title to Bhaijaan with Salman for a while now," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

While Pooja Hegde is the female lead, Salman's in-house talent, Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal too play a key role in this story (Bollywood Hungama will bring an exclusive scoop on their character sketch soon). The film will go on floors once Salman wraps up Tiger 3. While Sajid has made up his mind to change the title, Salman still feels that the team should go ahead with Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

"Sajid is considering a title change to avoid hurting any religious sentiments. However, Salman is of the opinion that the film is made with right intentions and has heart at the right place. It fits well into his ideology of being human, and feels, if both Eid and Diwali can coexist in the Indian society, the same can be a part of the title too. His idea is to celebrate unity in diversity in a comic way with Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, and doesn't want to shift the focus on an individual, that is, his lead character," the source further told Bollywood Hungama.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali tells the story of a family that believes in the oneness of God. Apparently the source for the plot is Salman Khan’s own family. “His father is Muslim. His mother is Hindu. Helen Aunty is a Catholic. Salman’s family is a living example of communal amity. The film’s plot will be similar. It will portray the ups and downs in a family which celebrates both Eid and Diwali with equal fervour. It will be Salman’s homage to the enduring spirit of oneness and brotherhood, a counterpoint to the currently vitiated atmosphere in the country. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will take the cinematic experience back to the days of films like Yash Chopra’s Dharmputra and Dhool Ka Phool. It addresses the issue of Hindu-Muslim amity” says the source.

At the moment, both titles are registered with producer, Sajid Nadiadwala and a final call on the change of title will be taken within a month before Salman begins his work on foreign leg of Tiger 3.

Also Read: Revenues garnered from Salman Khan’s Radhe to be used to provide for COVID relief work across India

More Pages: Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.