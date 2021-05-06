Bollywood Hungama

FIR registered against comedian Sunil Pal for calling doctors ‘demons’ and ‘thieves’; he refutes the claims

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sunil Pal recently landed in legal trouble for posting a video on his social media about 15 days ago. While the doctors are working overtime and are exhausted with the lack of staff and medical supplies, Sunil Pal, in his video, said that 90%of the doctors are dressed n ‘demon suit’ while the other 10% are actually working to make things better. This bit from his monologue on social media went viral and an FIR has apparently been filed under the yesteryear comedian’s name.

FIR registered against comedian Sunil Pal for calling doctors ‘demons’ and ‘thieves’; he refutes the claims

While the news went around like wildfire, Sunil Pal has denied the claims of an FIR being filed against him. He said that he called 90% of the doctors dressed in demon suits and thieves while he mentioned that the other 10% were genuine. So, according to him, genuine doctors shouldn’t feel offended and he confirmed that he has not received any notice from the police so far. The comedian’s views have also received a lot of backlash in the past as well.

He had also posted a video apologizing to those that were hurt because of his content.

