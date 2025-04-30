Netflix India is about to drop a massive storytelling experience at WAVES 2025, and it's already generating a lot of excitement behind the scenes. Set to unfold at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, from May 1 to 4. Over four days, this immersive pavilion is expected to be a mix of tech, storytelling, and pop culture that puts India’s creative influence front and centre.

Netflix India to unveil immersive storytelling pavilion at WAVES 2025 in Mumbai

While details are still under wraps, here’s what we are hearing: the place won't just showcase Netflix's biggest titles, it will pull you into them - Netflix fandom in all its glory. Think of stepping into your own favourite shows, voicing iconic scenes, exploring real filming locations across India, and even getting a sneak peek into the future of entertainment. From what we gather, this is Netflix’s most ambitious attempt yet at turning fandom into a full-blown, sensory experience.

The Pavilion is expected to spotlight the people behind the stories - writers, directors, actors, music supervisors- and offer an up-close look at how India’s stories are making global waves. Who are elevating India’s storytelling legacy? There’s talk of a live dubbing zone, VFX showstoppers, and a wall that celebrates the fan-driven creativity that turns shows into pop culture moments. And yes, we hear there’s something exciting in store for WWE fans too.

Beyond the big titles and big moments, the Pavilion will also highlight Netflix’s long-term vision: building a more inclusive, skilled, and creatively empowered entertainment ecosystem in India. From regional storytelling and accessibility innovations to creative mentorship, this might just be the most COMPREHENSIVE GLIMPSE into the engine behind the hits!

The Netflix Pavilion at WAVES 2025 isn’t just another showcase, it’s being whispered about as the place to be. A full-blown celebration of storytellers, superfans, and everything in between, it’s poised to capture the madness, the magic, and the momentum of India’s creative boom. Loud, proud, and bursting with energy, it’ll bring the country’s storytelling revolution to life, and we’re hearing it’ll leave you with more than just great content to binge… maybe even a few surprises along the way.

Come for the stories, stay for the experience!

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi virtually interacts with Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh at WAVE Summit

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.