Bollywood Hungama has been at the forefront in delivering exciting and exclusive news about Battle Of Galwan, one of the most-awaited films of 2026. It stars Salman Khan in a never-before-seen avatar, as evident from the first look of the film. The film’s shoot is about to get over and the makers have still not announced the release date of the film. Earlier this month, we reported that the makers are considering releasing the film in June. But now, Bollywood Hungama has learned that Salman Khan is also eyeing the Ramzan Eid holiday.

SCOOP: Salman Khan considering reclaiming his traditional Eid slot with Battle Of Galwan; might clash with Toxic and Dhamaal 4

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “It’s common knowledge that Salman Khan and Eid are synonymous with each other. Earlier, Salman Khan decided not to bring Battle Of Galwan on Eid, that is, March 19, 2026, as the slot was already taken by Toxic, starring KGF star Yash and the multi-starrer Dhamaal 4. But now, the superstar is toying with the idea and considering if his war film can arrive on the holy festival.”

The source further said, “The shoot would be wrapped up in December and hence, Battle Of Galwan will be ready by March. Moreover, his fans will be overjoyed if the film is announced as an Eid release. Hence, Eid is a date that he’s seriously considering and he plans to take a call on the same soon.”

It now remains to be seen whether Salman Khan announces Battle Of Galwan’s release date on his much-awaited 60th birthday next month or before the landmark occasion. It also remains to be seen whether Toxic or Dhamaal 4 will make way once the superstar decides to reclaim his traditional Eid release date.

If Battle Of Galwan does release on March 19 next year, it’ll be Salman Khan’s 17th Eid release, the other 16 being Judwaa (1997), Kyon Ki (2005), Jaan-E-Mann (2006), Wanted (2009), Dabangg (2010), Bodyguard (2011), Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Kick (2014), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), Sultan (2016), Tubelight (2017), Race 3 (2018), Tubelight (2017), Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai (2021), Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023) and Sikandar (2025).

