10 years ago, Kapil Sharma made a rocking debut in Hindi films with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon (2015). It surprised the trade and industry as it opened in double digits, at Rs. 10.15 crores. As a result, expectations are tremendous for its second part, titled Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. Bollywood Hungama has learned that the trailer will be launched in 2 days from now.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The theatrical trailer of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 will be unveiled on Wednesday, November 26, at a grand event in Mumbai. It will be graced by lead actor Kapil Sharma, Manjot Singh and his four heroines, namely, Warina Hussain, Ayesha Khan, Tridha Choudhury and Parul Gulati. Director Anukalp Goswami and producers Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain and Abbas-Mustan are also expected to be present.”

The source further said, “The makers are happy with the way Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 has shaped up and are excited to launch the trailer in a big way. Hence, they have decided to go all out for the event. Moreover, Kapil’s presence is bound to add to the fun as he’s known for his quick-witted humour.”

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 releases in cinemas on December 12, 2025. The source said, “Star Studio18 has backed the film and they will also be releasing it in cinemas. The film is going to get a solo release and the team is already working to ensure that the comic caper gets the correct release nationwide, especially in the mass centres, where the first part did extremely well.”

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon’s first part told the story of a man who reluctantly gets married thrice. How he manages his three wives, ensuring that they don’t find out the truth, while also dealing with his girlfriend, formed the crux of the film. The sequel is expected to be on the same lines and this time, the laughter quotient is expected to be more, according to the insiders.

