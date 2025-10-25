The grand Diwali release Thamma is a part of the much-loved Maddock Horror Comedy Universe and hence, it was expected that characters from the earlier films will make it in the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer. Way back in July, Bollywood Hungama had revealed that Varun Dhawan appears in the film, reprising the role of Bhediya. We also stated that the actor shot for 6 days and the scene in question would be a visual spectacle. Bollywood Hungama has now stumbled upon some fascinating details.

SCOOP: Rs. 20 crores spent on the GRAND Bhediya scene in Thamma; was shot under Amar Kaushik’s supervision

A source told us, “The makers decided to go all out with the scene of Betaal vs Bhediya. Hence, a mind-boggling amount of Rs. 20 crores was spent just on that sequence. Producer Dinesh Vijan was clear – the fight scene should have top-class VFX that should stun the viewers. After all, the scene is very crucial for the future of the universe.”

The source further said, “Amar Kaushik, the founder and mentor of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, serves as the producer of Thamma. But for the crucial scene of Bhediya, he was present on the set to supervise. A lot was at stake; so, Amar decided to be present when the scene was being filmed. Thamma’s director, Aditya Sarpotdar, was informed about it in advance and he understood Amar’s point of view. He was more than happy to have Amar on the set and was also more than happy to take his valuable inputs.”

Thamma starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal.

The breathtaking Betaal vs Bhediya showdown left the audience in awe, blending cutting-edge VFX with Amar Kaushik’s trademark storytelling flair. With Thamma now cementing the foundation for the next chapter in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, fans can expect even grander crossovers and deeper connections in the films to come.

