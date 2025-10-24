Actress Zareen Khan has requested her fans and followers to keep her mother in their prayers after revealing that she has been admitted to the hospital. Taking to the Stories section of her Instagram handle, the Veer actress wrote, “Mom admitted to the hospital. Please keep her in your prayers (sic).” Zareen, however, did not share any additional details regarding her mother’s condition.

Zareen Khan’s mother gets hospitalised, actress asks her fans to keep her in their prayers

This is not the first time the actress has spoken about her mother’s health concerns. Earlier this year, in May, Zareen had shared a heartfelt note on social media thanking fans for their wishes on her birthday and Eid, while also apologising for her delayed response. At the time, she had mentioned that her mother had been unwell for over a month and was being hospitalised intermittently.

She had written, “I know I am a little late but thank you everyone for all your love and wishes that you sent for my birthday and Eid. I am sorry about not being able to personally reply to everyone’s wish. I’ve been caught up with my mother’s health since last one and a half month as she is not keeping well and been in and out of the hospital. Currently she is hospitalised again and I would request you all to keep her in your prayers for her speedy recovery.” The post is, however, no longer visible on her feed.

