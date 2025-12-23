Bengaluru-based D2C nutrition brand Supply6 has roped in actor and entrepreneur Kriti Sanon as its brand ambassador and investor, marking a strategic association rooted in her experience as a consumer of the brand’s products.

According to the company, the partnership evolved organically after Sanon began using Supply6’s offerings as part of her daily routine. Her continued engagement with the products eventually led to discussions around a deeper collaboration, aligning with her growing interest in the health and wellness space.

Founded in 2019 by Vaibhav Bhandari and Rahul Jacob, Supply6 focuses on addressing everyday nutritional gaps through routine-based consumption rather than trend-driven fitness solutions. Its product portfolio includes a daily nutrition drink, zero-sugar electrolytes and protein-based wafers. Sanon was first introduced to the brand through its zero-sugar electrolyte product, Supply6 Salts, which became a regular part of her routine.

The company stated that the association aims to strengthen its connection with urban consumers by emphasising simple, consistent habits such as hydration and balanced nutrition. Commenting on the partnership, co-founder Vaibhav Bhandari said Sanon’s transition from consumer to investor closely reflects the brand’s philosophy. He added that the collaboration will help Supply6 reach its next phase of growth by expanding its consumer base with a message grounded in everyday wellness.

Kriti Sanon, who has increasingly invested in consumer-facing businesses, said Supply6’s focus on practical nutrition drove her decision to join the company. She noted that the products were easy to integrate into daily life and that her trust in the brand’s science and intent developed over time, investing a natural progression.

The announcement comes shortly after Supply6 raised Rs 9.1 crore in a seed funding round led by Zeropearl VC, with participation from other investors. The company has also recently launched a Protein Wafer Bar containing 10 grams of protein, no maida and no added sugar. In addition, Supply6 is expanding its footprint in international markets, including the United States.

Supply6 had earlier onboarded former South African cricketer AB de Villiers as an investor and brand ambassador, strengthening its lineup of strategic partners as it scales its operations.

