Salman Khan took the industry by storm yesterday with the announcement of opting for a hybrid release for his upcoming action thriller, Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film will release this Eid in theatres worldwide as also on Zee Plex on a pay per view model. Bollywood Hungama has now got an exclusive scoop on the release model of this mega entertainer. "Radhe will be released in cinema halls in all places across the world where they are open - be it India or abroad. But for the audience who don't want to take any risk for entertainment, they can watch it in the comfort of their homes on Zee plex for Rs. 299 only," a source told us.

That's not all, as apart from the digital, the movie will premiere on DTH too. "Salman Khan and Zee have partnered with Tata Sky, Airtel, Dish TV and all other service providers to air Radhe on Pay Per View Format. The subscribers to these satellite partners can watch Radhe on a pre-decided channel by paying Rs. 299 per view. It's a holistic release plan, covering theatres, OTT, as well as TV and audiences, can select their mode of watching Radhe," the source further told us.

Radhe will release in over 50 countries through digital platforms, with a massive theatrical release in U.A.E, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand. The team has also devised a plan to increase Zee 5 subscriber base. "Subscribers can take an annual premium subscription of Zee 5 and in doing so, they get to watch Radhe once for free. Basically, it's an attempt to up their subscription base."

Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in key roles.

